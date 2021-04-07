In an effort to answer patrons’ concerns on the upcoming levy, Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske will hit the road with a variety of community meetings starting this month.
“I plan to have less than an hour presentation and discuss topics such as why the district needs a levy and what it supports, as well as answer questions,” Fiske said.
He will also be presenting information to school staff in three to four meetings prior to the community meetings.
MVSD will ask patrons to vote on a $3.1 million supplemental levy on May 18. This comes on the heels of a failed $3.9 million levy in 2020.
Upcoming meetings (subject to change if needed) are as follows:
∙April 15, Elk City, 5 p.m.
∙April 20, Kooskia, Clearwater Valley High School Library, 6 p.m.
∙April 21, Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, noon
∙April 22, Grangeville Elementary Middle School Community Room, 6 p.m.
∙April 27, Kooskia, Clearwater Valley Elementary School Library, 6 p.m.
∙April 29, Grangeville, Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center, 6 p.m. ∙May 4, Grangeville High School Library, 6 p.m.
∙May 6, Grangeville, Mountain View School District Office, 6 p.m.
