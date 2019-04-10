GRANGEVILLE – Mountain View School District (MVSD) board chair Lot Smith and trustee Rebecca Warden came head-to-head with teachers and Central Idaho Education Association (CIEA) members Char McKinney and Carey Draper for another shot at negotiations Monday, April 1.
“Our goal since the beginning has been to fix the schedule. We’re only talking a difference of about $10,000 between what you offered and what we’re requesting,” McKinney, who is the CIEA president, said.
Smith said he didn’t think it was necessary to “reinvent the wheel,” when the state would be going to a different system.
McKinney reiterated if the schedule is fixed this year, it will not be a problem in years to come; if it’s not, it will become exponentially worse.
“It’s the states job to fix the career ladder, not ours,” Smith said. “Our goal [in our offer] is to make sure every teacher makes more than they did last year.”
Draper said the district not addressing the schedule is “cutting us off from being a competitive district. We don’t want to just be a training ground. Our kids deserve more than that.”
When years of service were discussed, Warden said, “state funding is no longer tied to years of service or educational experience. We’re compensated based on evaluations and student performance.”
Smith said there will always be some inequities, and the state is currently promoting better pay for beginning teachers.
“Those who have more years of experience and education should get a bigger piece of the pie,” McKinney retorted. “The salary allocation model must be fixed.”
Smith said when he came on the board in about 2007, the state had flat-lined on salaries.
“We continued to pack it on the local share through the lean years. We feel it’s prudent to give raises, but not at the same level as years before since the state is picking up now,” he said.
Smith also said MVSD pays more to teachers than the state pays for, to the tune of about $600,000, or 14%.
He said the district business manager will run the numbers of what the team has requested.
McKinney also lined out other areas in teachers’ contracts, including requesting extra sick and personal days with some carryover from year-to-year available, and a complete rewrite of the grievance policy.
“So, everything you’ve asked for is an increase?” Smith questioned. “We can only do so much with the money we have. We have more people to answer to than you do. You’re not the whole community.”
“And neither are you,” McKinney said. “We cannot attract experienced teachers if we’re going to cap them like that.” She added the opportunity to grow on the allocation schedule needs to be there, “but keep in mind, not everyone will make that top-end. It takes a lot of time, money and dedication to get to the top end, and that’s not the route everyone will take.”
“Everything you’ve proposed comes at a significant cost. We need time to look over these costs,” Warden stated.
As of press time, the next negotiations meeting had not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.