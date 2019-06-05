KOOSKIA – Following a nearly two-and one-half hour executive session earlier in the meeting, the Mountain View School District 244 board voted to extend contracts to all but three teachers for the coming school year at their Monday night, June 3 meeting.
Contracts were not extended to Kari Schumacher, Mike Johnson and Vincent Martinez. As personnel issues are not discussed publicly, no reasons were given for the decision to not extend contracts. Superintendent Marcus Scheibe also announced that additional cuts will need to be made to balance the budget.
“A total of seven FTE positions – certified staff – will need to be cut as we restructure,” he said.
The public budget meeting is set for Monday, June 17, in Grangeville. The July meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, July 29, also in Grangeville. Both are at 5:30 p.m.
The buzz of teacher cuts flew through Facebook, and Clearwater Valley High School students were already rallying by 9:40 p.m. Monday.
“I think I can speak for the majority of the students, teachers, and parents at Clearwater Valley when I say that not renewing Vinny Martinez’s contract is a monumental mistake of our school board,” posted CVHS ASB vice-president Martha Smith of Lowell. “Vinny Martinez is a role model, reaches students no teacher can, and teaches past the curriculum on a daily basis. Because of these reasons, our ASB has made a decision to have a meeting to create a statement to the school board. Students and parents are encouraged to come to a meeting at the Kooskia Park [Tuesday] June 11 at noon. Mr. Martinez is a teacher worth fighting for.”
Martinez was reprimanded on at least two occasions earlier this school year when he spoke out during school board meetings. The CVHS business and technology teacher was asked to leave a board meeting in Kooskia and was also admonished during a negotiations meeting in Grangeville.
Board members Lot Smith, Casey Smith, Rebecca Warden and Brad Lutz all voted in agreement with the motion to not extend the contracts to the three above-mentioned teachers. Trustee Mike Dominguez of Kooskia abstained.
