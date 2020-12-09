KOOSKIA — Mask wearing was a lengthy topic of discussion at the Nov. 16 Mountain View School District 244 meeting, in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
“My opinion – and science is on my side – is that if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re irresponsible,” Kooskia trustee Pam Reidlen said. Reidlen was the only one to wear a mask throughout the entirety of the meeting, which was only offered to the public via Zoom.
Fiske said sister districts have dealt with some “tough situations” regarding masks.
“It’s a tightrope walk,” he said. “People are glad we are learning in-person, but our staff and others are worried,” about the potential spread of the virus.
Fiske said some of MVSD’s schools are seeing higher absentee rates, while others are seeing rates similar to pre-virus years.
“I listened to Governor Little’s [recent] address,” regarding moving back to stage 2, trustee Brad Lutz said. He said mandatory mask wearing was discussed and does not necessarily mean it curtails the virus. “Rates are still high. Governor Little also said he feels schools are fairly safe zones, in general,” as the virus is mainly having adverse effects on older age groups.
Fiske also discussed how changes within the district can happen within an instant.
“If X-amount of employees are out and we cannot fill classrooms with instructors, then we would have to close in a rapid fashion,” he said.
Trustee Melissa Kaschmitter said she appreciates all the efforts to “stay in the green and keep school in session.”
“I agree that in a perfect world we could have medical grade asks – but what people have may or may not be making a difference,” she said. “I would not want us [through a mask mandate] to leave kids behind who cannot wear masks because of PTDS, trauma, asthma or other issues.”
The superintendent will continue to evaluate the situation.
In other news, Fiske reported the district has acquired another 360 Chromebooks through CARES Act funding, which adds to the 700-plus Chromebooks and laptops purchased two months ago through the same funding source.
“We are nearly at a 1:1 ratio now,” device to student, he said.
Fiske also reported Grangeville High School does not have enough participants – the eight needed – to field its own wrestling team, and it was decided to combine with Clearwater Valley to give students the opportunity to wrestle, rather than simply canceling the program this year.
“I know some parents have inquired about this. Mr. Miskin [GHS principal} is trying to see if there is more interest — if not, combining the two schools is a way to still have the program,” Fiske said.
Note, since this meeting, plans have been made for GHS to field a wrestling team of its own as enough participants have stepped up to compete.
Fiske also discussed levy plans for 2021.
“I’ve seen the research. We have to pass a levy every single year,” he stated.
“Great schools come at a cost. What do we want for our students?” Fiske asked.
He stated some needs he sees, including an assistant principal at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, a fulltime technology director to help manage, maintain and protect all the new Internet devices and connections, counselors, a district psychologist and art programs, as well as smaller class sizes.
“You will need to continue to think about these needs and how we will go about passing a levy,” Fiske told the board.
