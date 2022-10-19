GRANGEVILLE — New Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins didn’t just come into a tense position after a few years of turbulence, he also ended up coming into an office with all new employees.
“When everyone in the district office left, I was a little worried,” Higgins said. “Those people encompassed a lot of years of expertise and knowledge.”
However, the change, he admitted, has been a good one as “committed, good employees are here, working hard and learning every day.”
New district office employees include administrative assistant Charity Ruhnke (who formerly served as the Grangeville High School secretary and replaces Polly Hagen); comptroller Carly Behler (who replaces business manager Becky Hogg); payroll and HR manager Karie Kehler (who replaces Becki Gehring); special education coordinator Amanda Bush (former Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher who replaces Cody Weddle); and federal programs coordinator Kim Fales (former GEMS teacher). Tracy Lynde has also been hired as the board clerk.
Higgins also said he feels people are just getting into the swing of a four-day week.
“I haven’t really had any feedback, but I know Friday is a day when many teachers are spending their time in the classroom and preparing for the coming week. It also allows them to not cut into their own family time on the weekend,” he said.
He has previously had experience at both Orofino and Kamiah with a four-day week.
“Once a community experiences it, I cannot see it ever going back,” he said. “And it will save some money; that’s just a fact.”
Higgins is available to visit with patrons who stop by the district office at 714 Jefferson Street or call him at 208-983-0990.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.