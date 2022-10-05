ELK CITY — “My observations of academic programs are positive. I expressed to schools last spring that the program was not broken, and my current observations indicate that,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins reported at the Sept. 15 meeting held in Elk City.
Higgins also reported the district received its special distribution of lottery funds. This $118,716 is designated toward building maintenance. In addition, the literacy fund report has been submitted to the state and $99,330 should be provided to the district for the 2021-22 school year. This funding amount is based on Idaho Reading Indicator scores for kindergarten through third grades.
“Previous year’s funds have been used for administration and support personnel; they will now be used to support all-day kindergarten teachers,” he said.
Higgins reported the current enrollment for MVSD sits at 1,150. This is down from spring 2022 enrollment of 1,310. Enrollments are as follows: Grangeville High School-259; Grangeville Elementary Middle School-548; Clearwater Valley Elementary School-125; Clearwater Valley Junior Senior High School-198; Elk City School-20.
Higgins also said he is checking into a non-operational well at CVJSHS; the district being out of compliance with its evaluation policies; and a heating/cooling compressor that needs to be replaced at GEMS.
Additional reports included:
∙GEMS Principal Lee Slichter said that since last spring, GEMS has either hired or switched the person assigned for 28 positions.
“Sixty-five adults serve the needs of these kids — so this number is approximately half our staff,” she said. She stated the level of turnover could have been devastating “if not for the fortitude of the individuals who are still here and the bright hope that comes with the ones who have joined us.”
She reported sixth-grade campout would be taking place at Fish Creek. With assistance from the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service, middle school students will hatch chinook salmon in an aquarium while learning about the roles of hatcheries, how to spawn and tag fish and fish anatomy. She also stated the PTO jogathon is set for Sept. 29 and gave a shout-out to the GEMS PTO for its playground additions and improvements. She also praised the middle school student council members for painting the planters at the school during the summer.
∙CVJSHS Principal Heather Becker reported they have three new staff members and six staff who teach during prep periods to cover for the loss of two teachers.
“Veteran teachers have been very helpful in assisting with this and with new staff,” she said.
She reported fall sports are off to a good start with 19 participating in high school football; 21 in high school volleyball; nine in junior high football; and 10 in junior high basketball.
∙GHS Principal Randall Miskin said, “students are settling in, and it has been a great start to the year.”
He said GHS enrollment is currently up by about 20 students from last year.
“The staff here at GHS are extremely hard-working and committed,” he added. “I am fortunate to be able to work with such a professional staff. It is our priority to create a positive atmosphere for our students.”
∙CVES and Elk City Principal Joe Rodriguez said at CVES, “A couple of our new kindergarten students struggled with the first week of school but they are adjusting well. Our numbers are up, and we were able to hire a teacher to replace the one who left and keep our school whole by combining our fourth grade and splitting kindergarten.”
At Elk City, he said, “We are exploring ways to meet the needs of the increased student body. We continue to provide breakfast and lunch to Elk City by dividing up our monthly visits and changing to Mondays. The principal, secretary, librarian, and district nurse all take a turn.”
