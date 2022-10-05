GEMS principal Slichter and students photo

GEMS Principal Lee Slichter shows new students where to stand to meet their teachers on the first day of school.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

ELK CITY — “My observations of academic programs are positive. I expressed to schools last spring that the program was not broken, and my current observations indicate that,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins reported at the Sept. 15 meeting held in Elk City.

Higgins also reported the district received its special distribution of lottery funds. This $118,716 is designated toward building maintenance. In addition, the literacy fund report has been submitted to the state and $99,330 should be provided to the district for the 2021-22 school year. This funding amount is based on Idaho Reading Indicator scores for kindergarten through third grades.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments