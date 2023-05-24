GRANGEVILLE — At its May 18 regular board meeting, Mountain View School District 244’s board of trustees announced the hiring of a new superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

Kim Spacek (pronounced “Spock”) was most recently the superintendent of Inchelium School District (ISD) No. 70 in Inchelium, Wash. ISD is a district numbering about 200 students in grades K-12. The rural community of Inchelium is about 90 miles north of Spokane and has a population of about 350. Other than name and pronunciation, no details on Spacek were given at the meeting. Information was gleaned from the ISD website.

