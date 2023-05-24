GRANGEVILLE — At its May 18 regular board meeting, Mountain View School District 244’s board of trustees announced the hiring of a new superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.
Kim Spacek (pronounced “Spock”) was most recently the superintendent of Inchelium School District (ISD) No. 70 in Inchelium, Wash. ISD is a district numbering about 200 students in grades K-12. The rural community of Inchelium is about 90 miles north of Spokane and has a population of about 350. Other than name and pronunciation, no details on Spacek were given at the meeting. Information was gleaned from the ISD website.
Spacek was offered $110,000 on a 220 day contract.
In other hiring news, Joe Burch was hired as Elk City School head teacher; Bridget Purdy was hired as Grangeville music teacher; Stacy Chapman has been hired as Grangeville Elementary Middle School assistant principal (a new position); Alana Curtis for Clearwater Valley boys and Shelby Cloninger as CV girls basketball coaches.
At previous board meetings this year, it was decided Clearwater Valley Elementary School and GEMS sixth-grade students would move back to be part of the elementary schools in self-contained classrooms rather than be a part of their respective schools’ junior highs.
“The GEMS leadership team’s recommendation is for self-contained elementary classrooms for sixth grade,” GEMS principal Lee Slichter reported in February. Reasons included maturity levels, transitioning between standards-based and letter grades, the latitude to utilize longer periods for reading, writing and math and earlier interventions for assistance, and the opportunity to rearrange staff at various grade levels.
Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School Principal Heather Becker and her leadership team concurred. At CV, seventh and eighth grade students will also move to the high school building with hopes not using the junior high building will utilize staff and resources more efficiently and save money.
