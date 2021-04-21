As Mountain View School District 244 prepares to ask its patrons for a $3.1 million levy May 18, superintendent Todd Fiske is making his rounds on the meeting circuit.
“I obviously won’t tell people how to vote, but I do want to arm them with the facts,” he said.
To that end, he has set a variety of informational meetings and will continue to preside over these through the first week of May.
One of the most common questions regarding the MVSD levy is, “What will it pay for?”
Fiske is ready to answer, but wants patrons to know it’s a mixture of areas across the board.
“The state of Idaho funds about 70 percent of the costs of a basic education, leaving the remaining 30 percent under local control,” he explained.
The one-year supplemental levy will help pay for the general education of the district’s 1,300 students in five schools in Elk City, Kooskia and Grangeville, assist in keeping curriculum up-to-date, support extracurricular activities, allow for safe schools, offer competitive salaries for teachers and other employees and help maintain aging facilities.
“More than 80 percent of Idaho’s school districts have to pass levies each year in order to run,” Fiske said. “Idaho is second to last in per-pupil expenditure, at about $7,800 per student.” By comparison, Washington is at $13,000, Oregon at $11,900, Wyoming at $16,224, and Montana at $11,680. Idaho also ranks 44th for teacher salaries.
“We’re not making widgets here — people are our resources, people are who make our district successful and people — students — are who we mentor and educate and count on as our future leaders,” Fiske emphasized. “If we do not invest in them, we will pay the price, not only as a school district, but as a community.”
A failure to the levy, such as the flop of last year’s $3.9 million levy, would be devastating, Fiske said.
“That would be very difficult to recover from,” he stated.
A failure would mean offering only the bare minimum educational experience, the loss of current staff and programs, cuts across the board, a delay in the maintenance of 60-plus-year-old buildings, and, “an eroded stability and community stagnation, due to poor educational support,” Fiske said.
“We know school systems are vital to the strength of our communities and the businesses they maintain and attract, as well as the type of health care providers and other professionals they appeal to,” he added.
The $3.1 million levy will cost a homeowner with a home valued at $150,000 approximately $480 a year, $40.50 a month or $1.31 a day, Fiske said.
•
The levy vote is set for Tuesday, May 18. Polling places will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of those places can be found on the MVSD website, sd244.org/levy, along with an informational brochure and meeting details. To vote absentee, call 208-983-2751.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.