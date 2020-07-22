GRANGEVILLE – “The whole process is very complicated,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent, Todd Fiske, told the board Monday, July 20.
Fiske spoke about the green, yellow and red light plan, similar to that of other state and federal entities, that, in the world of COVID-19, allows for decision-making flexibility along the way as needed.
After talking to principals and other district leaders this week, plans are to let the community know more details of the fluid school-opening plans.
“I believe school staff, kids and parents want to know there’s a plan in place and put some of their fears to rest,” about what the school year might look like, trustee Melissa Kaschmitter said.
“We do have a plan and we’re working toward the best interests of everyone,” Fiske stated.
Currently, this plan includes opening up the district’s schools for the 2020-21 academic year. It will also include continued physical distancing practices and stringent hygiene guidelines. It may include masks, at some point, if mandated or needed.
“It could very well be a hybrid plan that could include alternate days of attendance for various population groups, on-line instruction, take-home packets, working in pods,” and other ideas to help keep students learning and healthy, Fiske said.
“As long as people know this is all a moving target, subject to change,” said trustee Pam Reidlen.
Look for more school board news in next week’s issue.
