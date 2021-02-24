GRANGEVILLE — “Our proposal is essentially the same as it was at the Dec. 9 meeting,” Mountain View School District 244 school board trustee and negotiations representative Brad Lutz told the CIEA (Central Idaho Education Association) team at the Feb. 17 meeting.
Lutz expressed his desire to “move ahead” and get 2020-21 contracts signed and negotiations finished, leaving additional discussion items for the coming year’s negotiations.
Lutz was the lone board rep at the meeting as trustee Melisa Kaschmitter had other obligations.
The meeting started at 5:30 p.m., and, after Lutz’s initial comments, the CIEA team decided to caucus at 5:55 p.m. They came back into the public meeting at 6:40 p.m.
“We want to confer, and it’s very frustrating for us when you just cross items off [our proposals] with no discussion whatsoever,” said CIEA president Katrena Hauger.
“We have seen problems in our schools and our district, and we want to address those issues,” added CIEA member Amanda Bush. “We want to make our schools better.”
Bush went on to explain some of the material in the CIEA’s proposal are meant to “change the way we dialogue with each other,” she said, speaking of the two negotiation teams. “How do we get people to want to join our team [the school district as a whole] if we cannot learn to interact better with one another?”
Hauger said when MVSD is willing to come in and talk to them about the varying issues, “it helps the staff feel valued.”
“We want things to be solid and robust for current and future staff,” she said.
Lutz said a lot of the language in the CIEA proposal was “vague.”
“Then let’s talk about that so we can figure it out!” Bush implored.
“If we want to figure out how to do interest-based bargaining for next year, we’ll have a difficult time if we don’t start that process now,” she added.
“We feel we’ve made some progress since the beginning [of these negotiations], but it’s time to wrap this up now,” Lutz stated.
Bush said she understands the urgency to get 2020-21 contracts signed and start negotiating for 2021-22, but said staff has not only lost dependent healthcare during the past year, “but have lost faith, as well.”
“The levy is not being run until May and people are asking if they are going to have a job if the levy doesn’t pass,” she said. “People cannot do their jobs as well if they do not feel safe.”
Some of the disagreements between the teams stem from the board feeling a variety of items do not belong in the teachers’ master agreements.
“We feel the master agreement is the place for these items as it helps to hold people accountable,” Hauger said.
Superintendent Todd Fiske interjected that it seemed the latest proposal from the CIEA had added new items.
“It seems pretty late in the process for that,” he said. “We’re trying to get finished up with this year and push ahead some of those other dialogues.”
“Not to confer, to just cross all our items off the proposal and come back with that is bad faith bargaining,” Hauger said. “When you cross it out, it means, ‘we’re done.’”
“I’m sorry you feel that way, but my stance is we only have two or three more items left to discuss,” to go forward on the 2020-21 contracts, Lutz said.
“That is you dictating what you want to happen – not negotiating,” Hauger answered.
“I do not feel it is out of line for me to say, ‘let’s get this done,’” Lutz retorted.
He added he appreciates the time and efforts the CIEA team has put in on negotiations.
The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 10.
