GRANGEVILLE — Trust, a salary allocation schedule and language were the main topics April 14 as Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244 and Central Idaho Education Association (CIEA) negotiations for 2020-21 continued.
“We have discussed the salary schedule in great detail [in the past] so I am not sure what else there is to say,” said Melisa Kaschmitter, MVSD trustee.
“There was additional salary-based apportionment monies that came in from the state,” after the 5 percent holdback money was released, said CIEA team member Amanda Bush. “This money should be placed back into salaries.”
Bush said it would be nice to “be on the page,” with numbers.
“It would be best to take some time and clarify the numbers,” she added. MVSD business manager Becky Hogg was unable to attend the meeting.
“There is a $163,000 difference,” CIEA president Katrena Hauger said. “So, that amount has to be bargained, as well.”
Discussion ensued about the salary schedule, and Hauger handed out a variety of information comparing what other districts in region 2 do.
Kaschmitter said she had concerns about long-term implications of what was being proposed.
“I do not like the idea of making a promise or change, then having to back off that,” she said.
“Which is why you might want to come back with a counterproposal,” Bush said; however, Hauger said the $163,000 was salary-based apportionment based on the current staff.
“Yes,” Bush agreed, “that dynamic will always be changing.”
The teams also discussed CIEA’s request for a “harmony committee,” to discuss issues prior to them coming to the negotiations table.
“I have been pushing for this for the past seven years, as it was something that had been done earlier, but it seems others did not want to see it continue,” Hauger said.
“It just doesn’t seem very harmonious when you force it,” MVSD superintendent Todd Fiske stated. He admitted, though he was not here, there has been “a lot of discord and broken trust” in the past.
“I want our team to have harmony,” he emphasized. “It’s not the district versus the teachers — it’s not us versus you: we are a team.” He added he had never been anywhere where there was a harmony clause in the teachers’ contracts.
CIEA team members felt extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and, to help build trust, a variety of areas of the master agreement need to have extra language emphasis in order to hold everyone accountable.
One of these areas is the RIF (reduction in force) policy, which CIEA would like to see in the master agreement because, in the past, when the agreement was worked on by a committee, changed and wordsmithed, the new version never ended up in policy.
“Stakeholders had worked more than a year on this,” Hauger said.
CIEA wants to see the policy and rubric for RIF included in the master agreement.
“I just don’t believe this is the right forum,” Kaschmitter said.
“Could we put it in for one year until the whole thing is in policy?” Bush questioned. “I’m just trying to find some middle ground here to help people feel at ease.”
“What is the worry?” Fiske asked. “Lack of trust? Fear of being Riffed because a person isn’t liked or?”
“Yes,” Hauger said. “When we know the rubric is looked at, we know the decision-makers are seeing the whole of what a person can bring to the job and are looking at the big picture.”
At the end of the meeting, Fiske said he feels they are making progress, no matter how slow it seems at times.
“It keeps resonating with me that leaking out the truths and hurts along the way is all part of the healing process,” he said. “I am not giving up hope that we can develop trust.”
The next meeting is set for April 28, district office, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.