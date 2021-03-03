KOOSKIA — At the Feb. 22 Mountain View School District 244 meeting, the board of trustees voted unanimously to return to full school days on Wednesdays.
The board had voted for early release, 1:30 p.m., on Wednesdays, beginning in December, to give teachers collaborative and educational time during the pandemic. Extra time was used in a variety of ways, but mainly to help teachers prepare for digital and classroom learning at the same time.
“There has been a lot of positive feedback on allowing for early-out Wednesdays,” during the peak of COVID-19, superintendent Todd Fiske said.
“The good news is, COVID is not wreaking the havoc here that we thought it might and, for the most part, our staff and our student body are healthy,” he added.
He stated though the teachers would “love to keep the collaborative time,” but, “we also want to get instruction time back on track.”
Students will be dismissed at the regular time beginning today, March 3.
In other news:
∙Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) Principal Adam Uptmor reported the school continues to focus on its end of year goals, including behavior goals.
“Our first goal was to have 96 percent of our students showing tier 1 behavior,” he said. “This means they are not getting office referrals or minor behavior write-ups.” This is tracked weekly, and the 96 percent goal has been reached.
Uptmor said GEMS is focused on increasing its ELA (English Language Arts) and math score on the ISATs (Idaho Standardized Achievement tests).
“We are using our monthly assessments to track student progress and adjust instruction based on that data,” he explained.
Uptmor also reported the number of students reading at grade level continues to improve on the Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) tests.
“In first grade, for example, for September, 29 percent of students were at grade level, and in February that number was up to 52 percent,” he said.
∙“We now have 17 students at Elk City School,” reported Elk City/Clearwater Valley Elementary School (CVES) principal and district technology coordinator Joe Rodriguez.
He said Elk City has had a lot of snow, but has “plowed their way through it,” and have not had any snow days; CVES has had two.
He also reported kindergarten students were enjoying the new Dell touchscreen Chromebooks, and, “so are the teachers.”
“We are now a one-to-one school [for devices] and most of the other schools,” are getting close to this, too,” Rodriguez said.
He said the district has already distributed the 320 Dell Chromebooks from the state and have received the CARES Act funds order of Chromebooks and are working on distributing them.
“Michael Stevens continues to do a great job updating our computer labs and supporting our schools,” he added. “I keep hearing great things about him.”
Rodriguez also reported the district’s existing phone system is outdated and there have been several unresolved issues with the current provider.
“Some of this can be attributed to the end-of-life on the handsets that will no longer accept firmware updates,” he explained. “We have approval to completely replace our existing phone system with one from [telecommunications company] ENA for $10,000, with a decrease of $1,000 per month in fees for the new service,” over what is currently being paid. He said ENA has provided the district’s wide area network, Cloud backup and currently Internet, so he feels they are a reputable company with whom MVSD has a longstanding relationship.
He also said approvals are in the works to wire school buildings for additional cameras and vape detectors.
The district’s content filter system is also continuing to catch self-harm and bullying notices.
“These pick up language on the computers,” in e-mails and searches, that may show a student is in need of help or at risk, he said.
“This has been really helpful for our building counselors to stay on top of students who may be struggling,” he said,
∙Cody Weddle, director of supervision, curriculum and special programs, reported he continues to plan curriculum updates by meeting with teachers and discussing what is needed to meet current state standards. He is currently working on high school economics, which has not been updated since 2009. Estimated cost for this material is $10,000.
Additional curriculums in the current Cycle III for 020-21 include business management, teen living, Spanish, careers and personal development and housing/interiors/finishing for a total cost of $50,000.
∙Grangeville High School Principal Randal Miskin announced both the girls and boys basketball teams were named Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) 2A State Academic Champions. The girls had a 3.976 average cumulative grade point average, while the boys had a 3.774.
“As much as we love to win games, I’m even more proud of this achievement,” Miskin smiled.
He said the GJS prom is being planned for April 24, with the theme of “Masquerade.”
“The kids are very eager to get back to normal,” he said. “We’re planning to offer a grand march for the public under safety guidelines – we’re still working on the details.”
∙Clearwater Valley High School (CVHS) Principal Heather Becker reported CVHS’s Page Morrow was recognized by KLEW as an academic all-star. She also said the school play will be March 18-20, and prom is set for April 17.
“We have had generous donations,” for school programs from Stites Hardware and Jacobs Lumber, she added. She also said the agricultural sciences and art classes are working on various projects for the school.
In addition, the new FFA program is up and running with nine members so far.
