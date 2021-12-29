GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244’s Monday, Dec. 20, board meeting brought in at least 25 audience members, many of whom signed up to speak during the open public section.
Nearly all who spoke asked the district for a forensic audit, more clarity in the budgeting and expenditure processes, and an overwhelming consensus not to have a levy. Many comments by patrons were received by the audience with claps, cheers and whistles.
“We’ve been here since 1985 and homeschooled all our kids, and they are all renown in their fields. Even so, I am very pro public schools,” said patron Ken Lefsaker of Grangeville. “I think our schools have some of the best teachers ever. I do find it interesting that some things [agenda items] were pushed up for this meeting for a lame duck school board to vote on, but I will let someone else figure that out.”
“About the levy,” Lefsaker continued. “My taxes went up this year, and if there’s a levy for $4.1 million, they would double. I’m on a fixed income. I don’t see a need to tax people further. I believe a forensic audit is needed for clarity.”
“I live down on the river, and I would like to see the revenue structures explored so we can see where money is spent, as well as what is coming in,” Bill Lane said. “With me, when I run out of money, I have to quit spending … you need to be cautious about spending. I do appreciate the efforts of the board who put so much time in for our kids.”
Katrina Foe of Clearwater said she has lived in the area eight years and has been homeschooling her seven children.
“Before moving here, I had never heard of a levy. I’m tired of being manipulated and trying to have levies pushed through in Idaho. Where is the accountability?” she asked. “Education does not need to cost millions of dollars.” She said what children need is to have a mother, or person who cares, at home to spend the time and energy on kids.
Homeschool parent Jenny Keyser of Kooskia questioned the board on its timing to appoint new member Laci Myers at the Dec. 16 special meeting, “despite more than 25 e-mails from the public asking you to wait.”
“Why rush into this?” she questioned, wondering why the appointment was not put on hold until the new board was in place in January. “This board has a complete disregard for the public.”
She added, at this time, it would be “irresponsible” to support a levy of any amount, and added, “perhaps Mr. Fiske could go without a raise this year.”
“I’m not in favor of a levy in any amount,” said George Kerley of Grangeville. “And I feel it is an underhanded, leftist move not to hold a levy vote during the primary or general election.”
Patron Fred Stevens of Grangeville thanked the board for their commitment, but said “we are coming out of a very tumultuous time.”
“I don’t feel you will see another levy pass until there is a forensic audit,” he said, adding the district is setting itself up for disaster by having finances “go through one person. I’m not making any accusations, I just don’t think it’s safe.”
Vince Rundhaug, Grangeville, said there is little confidence in the school budget. He said he had checked, and the SRS funding would be reinstated for the coming school year.
“I do not know why a levy proposal would be ramrodded into a December meeting,” he added, speaking to the agenda action item regarding setting a levy.
Patron John Silveria, Grangeville, stated levies have been being held only since 2008, and reiterated what he stated at a summer meeting that “it is the state of Idaho’s responsibility to pay for public education.”
(Reporter’s note: A look back in newspaper archives shows Grangeville Joint School District 241 — now MVSD 244 — has held maintenance and operations levies at least since 1994).
“Come on, it looks like the board is playing games,” said John Menough of Elk City. “Get real. A forensic audit is needed. Get novel. Reach out. Do you realize the depth of knowledge you have here? Reach out for help [for classes and programs]. You might be surprised what you get.”
“I think a regular audit would be a good idea,” patron Jim Negus, Grangeville, said. “I might vote for a levy if I saw this.”
(Reporter’s note: The school district undergoes a financial audit by a professional CPA firm each year. The audit results are presented in story form in the newspaper, with a statement that the entire audit is available at the district office or on the district website).
Recently elected trustee to zone 5, Larry Dunn, White Bird, who will be sworn in at the January 2022 meeting, said there is a “loss of trust due to a lack of fiscal transparency.”
“My starting number for any levy going forward is zero,” he said.
After discussion, the board tabled the levy decision until the next meeting.
