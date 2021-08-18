GRANGEVILLE — “We’re planning on a normal year,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said. “As normal as possible, considering all that happened in 2020.”
Despite COVID-19 upticks in Idaho County during the past couple of months, Fiske said there will not be any mask mandates.
“We will have safety protocols, of course, and recommend being vaccinated, but that will be up to each individual,” he said. “We will not require our staff to get the vaccination — again, that will be an individual choice.”
Fiske said the MVSD staff realizes the importance of in-person education, though some on-line supports will be available through IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy) and other school services, as needed.
“We really want kids in seats with teachers, in the classrooms,” he said.
District 244 will follow CDC guidelines, and parents are asked to keep home students who are sick.
“We will be cleaning and sanitizing and doing the best we can if anyone becomes ill,” he said.
Fiske said hiring has been difficult in some areas — such as counseling and agricultural science at Grangeville High, and history at Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High schools — but 12 to 14 new hires will join the district for 2021-22.
He also expressed hopefulness for successful negotiations for the coming school year.
“I believe we’re headed in a positive direction with some good people on the team,” he said.
Fiske said there would be some training for interest based bargaining this month.
“I’m looking forward to working as a team,” he added.
Look for COVID-19 protocol and other news at www.sd244.org.
