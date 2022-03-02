KOOSKIA — “It seems I am out of congruence,” with what is wanted by the school board and in the community at large, Mountain View School District Superintendent Todd Fiske told trustees at the Feb. 28 board meeting held at Clearwater Valley High School.
Fiske announced his resignation, effective at the end of his current fiscal year contract, June 30.
“I hope March 8 brings good news, though that is not what I’m hearing in the community,” Fiske referred to the upcoming levy vote.
Fiske, who has been in the district since 2020, said he cannot wrap his mind around the types of cuts the board will have to make in the coming year.
“With continued financial failure, this is a large uphill battle,” he said. “I wish the best for all outcomes.”
Fiske said what is occurring with repeated financial failures is leaving staff with a “real sense of insecurity.”
“I hope the communities are saying, ‘Thank you for offering a $1.7 million levy. I can’t believe it is so low!’” he said. “There are big challenges ahead.”
Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor’s resignation was also announced. No reason was given.
