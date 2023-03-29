GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 is again in transition as it seeks a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Steve Higgins resigned, effective at the end of his contract this school year, June 30. The board convened for a special meeting on Monday evening, March 20, and unanimously accepted his resignation. All members except trustee Casey Smith were present.

