GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 is again in transition as it seeks a new superintendent.
Current superintendent Steve Higgins resigned, effective at the end of his contract this school year, June 30. The board convened for a special meeting on Monday evening, March 20, and unanimously accepted his resignation. All members except trustee Casey Smith were present.
Higgins did not attend the short meeting, which lasted less than 10 minutes in total. A brief discussion was held regarding the hypothetical question of “what if we do not accept the resignation?” Higgins’ contract had been extended for another year earlier last month.
An email was sent to staff from Higgins Monday night at 9 p.m.
“Please know that I was torn in my decision. Initially, my goal in coming back to the district was to do what I could to help stabilize things. I believe that we have done this at least in what we had control over. Your district office is in great hands. I am proud of the work that the ladies do for you. They know the importance of working for you rather than you working for the district. They have nothing but your best interest in mind while working to bring Mt. View back in line,” Higgins wrote.
He went on to say that existing board drama is still a distraction; however, it has been “reduced, and they now understand how to run an effective and efficient business meeting. Our academic program continues to be solid and will only get stronger with the new curriculum and program emphasis. Last summer I told you that the schools weren’t broken and all of you have proven to me that I was correct.”
“With the district’s current financial situation, I believe that it is important for a new superintendent to take the district into next spring to learn the district before establishing a plan for the ’24-’25 school year,” he went on. “It will be important for that person to be a part of the decisions, rather than inherit someone else’s ideas. Because of this and because I seem to be thinking more about the job than my family, I stepped down.”
He assured everyone that his focus would continue to be on what’s best for the students, community and staff.
Following the board’s vote to accept Higgins’ resignation, they also voted in favor of obtaining ISBA (Idaho State School Board) services for the superintendent search, which began immediately.
In other news, former Clearwater Valley Elementary School teacher Melanie Martinez has been hired as the new principal for 2023-24 at CVES and Elk City. She replaces Joe Rodriguez who resigned to complete a senior couples mission with his church. Martinez is currently the principal at Asotin-Anatone Middle School.
Grangeville teacher Jessica Robinson has been hired as the new principal for Grangeville Elementary Middle School. She replaces Lee Slichter who served as principal for the current school year.
The board approved contracts for both Martinez and Robinson at the March 27 board meeting.
Shailynn Cornett’s hire for district IT coordinator was also accepted.
