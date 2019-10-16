MVSD 244: Smith, Staaf run for trustee in zone 2

Mountain View School District 244 will see incumbent board member Casey Smith face challenger Norma Staaf for the zone 2 trustee position in the Nov. 5 election.
*
Casey Smith has served four years on the school board. He and his wife, Darlene, live in Clearwater and have been residents for the past 26 years. He is a fourth generation Idahoan and cattle rancher.
“I originally ran for the school board to help control the levy amounts and out of concern about common core,” he said.
Three issues concerning Smith are the physical protection of children, protecting children from unhealthy agendas pushed by the NEA and Planned Parenthood, and school funding.
Smith advocates cutting waste and pushing the legislature to provide more state funding. He said he will work against the “indoctrination of children as young as 4 years old to gender and LGBT training.”
“I want to work toward seeing that students are prepared to enter college, trade school or the workforce,” he stated. “We have a need to provide hands-on training such as more advanced welding, carpentry, auto mechanics and other industrial education.”
Smith has eight children and 39 grandchildren. He has a number of foster children and grandchildren currently attending school in the district, from kindergarten through senior.
Smith previously served two years on the Governor’s Small Business Advisory Board.
“I am absolutely dedicated to seeing our students have a clean, safe environment for their education,” he added.
*
Norma Staaf and her husband, Nick Hazelbaker, live in the hills east of Harpster on a homestead property owned by his family since the 1930s, where they manage the forests, fruit trees and fields.
She has lived in remote, rural Idaho for much of her adult life, living in Salmon for 17 years before moving to Harpster in 2012.
She graduated in 1980 from high school in Ohio, then graduated from Purdue University with a BS in landscape architecture in 1984. She moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. For the next 30-plus years she worked in a variety of jobs in the western U.S with the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Army and the United States Forest Service, with 24 years in the mountains of rural Idaho. In recent years she worked for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest where she served as a planner. She also has 15 years of volunteer experience serving on various boards of directors for non-profits in rural Idaho.
Staaf decided to run for the school board, she said, because she believes that public schools, like libraries and churches provide the cornerstone of public life in many small communities.
“I think it is important to maintain and strengthen these schools and provide the best education we can within our budget. I enjoy meeting students and featuring their positive accomplishments in sports, academics and class projects through researching and writing my Clearwater Valley column in this newspaper,” she said. “Since my retirement last year, I substituted in Kamiah school classrooms and libraries more than 30 times, so I have recent first-hand knowledge of what is happening in the classroom.” She has helped with both Valley Educational Support Team (VEST) Fest fund-raising event and Upriver Youth Leadership Council to support area youth beyond school.
“I believe that all students in the district should be welcomed in our schools and free from bullying. I respect the rights of parents in the school district to home-school their children and welcome all children’s participation in sports, music, knowledge bowl or other activities and in classes if the parents want them to have that experience,” she said.
Staaf sees several challenges within the district, including past conflict among the board, the public, the teachers and school administrators; the uncertainty of forest funds and securing a predictable flow of funding without burdening local landowners; and recruiting and keeping quality teachers.
Long-term goals for MVSD 244 include to focus on preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow when they graduate.
“Whether students continue to college, vocational or technical training or go directly into the workforce, Mountain View Schools should provide classes that teach them practical skills to help them succeed,” she said. “In listening to voters around the zone, I have heard, you can’t get a plumber or an electrician when you need one. These are important jobs with decent pay. I would reach out to local businesses and government agencies to seek opportunities for real world experience for our students.”
“I believe I have the skills and temperament to be an effective board member because I believe in the students, I have the proven ability to listen to and work with people with a wide range of viewpoints and the confidence to make sound decisions even when it is difficult,” she added.
Staaf currently has one great-nephew and two great-nieces who attend school in MVSD 244.
