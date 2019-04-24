MVSD talks options for balancing budget, passing levy

GRANGEVILLE – “There aren’t a lot of options of areas to trim. Salaries and benefits, sports and extracurriculars. Programs,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Marc Scheibe told the board at the regular monthly meeting April 15.
Scheibe said the budget looks to be $1.5 million to $1.7 million short with the year’s revenues, as compared to the previous year.
“The downside to the areas we can cut are increased class sizes, larger IDLA classes and possibly increasing the size of surrounding districts due to people leaving our district,” Scheibe said. “And, at this point, closing buildings does not save us any money.”
Scheibe briefly discussed a four-day week option.
“A real commitment was to be made for a four-day week to work and save money,” he said. “If that were to be the plan, a strict Monday through Friday schedule would have to be followed with no athletic events during the weekdays, no travel for anything. All events would have to be on evenings, Fridays and Saturdays.”
He also explained the four-day week mostly hits non-certified, hourly staff such as bus drivers, paraprofessionals, janitors and secretaries.
Scheibe explained, as far as cost savings already, a principal and technology coordinator position has been combined, the district librarian has not been replaced and a counselor has also not been replaced.
He said the district spends $2 million on employee benefits, which is a draw for the district.
“Whatever cuts are made, we’re a serious risk for education and our communities,” he said. He added the district is currently 10 FTE over what the state pays for instructors; however, it’s difficult to have only what the state pays for as the district is spread out geographically.
“If the levy were to fail, it would be literally impossible to balance the budget,” he said. “I applaud the board for taking the Secure Rural Schools money and setting it aside for projects [in the past], but now, I see no way out,” except to use those funds, as well as pass the levy.
Scheibe said he was disappointed in the State of Idaho for “forcing us to run on soft money. If the levy doesn’t pass, we could maybe survive one year,” he said.
“The levy is a month away – we need to hear your plan for passing it, for community meetings,” board chair Lot Smith said. “According to the code of ethics we all signed, the board is all behind passing the levy.”
MVSD board members voted 3-2 at the March meeting to set the 2019-20 levy at $3,090,048. The levy vote is set for May 21.
“It will be a hard sell this year,” Smith continued. “We’ve had an onslaught of attacks. But we don’t have any options – it needs to pass.”
“Four of us here are business owners, and Rebecca [Warden] is a business manager,” he motioned across the board. “We know how to run a business. It’s like we’re asking the community to extend our line of credit another year so we can continue with business.”
“We have an image problem. Community confidence in us has been destroyed this year,” he added, looking at Scheibe. “As superintendent, it’s your job to pass the levy. Set up the community meetings and we’ll be there.”
Trustee Mike Dominguez said he feels the district “does have some fat we need to trim.”
“If we’re in school more days than the state requires, we need to remedy that. Cut back to what the state mandates,” Dominguez said. “And when the state’s giving us $1 million for benefits and we spent $2 million – there’s some fat.”
Dominguez said it has taken the board years to get the district to where it is now and offer all it is able to.
“We have great programs. Excellent teachers. But that doesn’t mean we cannot make some cuts,” he said.
“The first thing we need to ask is, ‘how does this affect the education of our children?’” Lot Smith said. “We need to look at cuts that will have the minimal effect on our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.