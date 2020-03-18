GRANGEVILLE-- Patrons in Mountain View School District will be asked to support a $3.9 million levy this spring.
The board voted on the levy amount during the regular monthly meeting March 16, following 35 minutes of discussion.
MVSD school board members voted 4-1 in favor of the levy amount. Trustees Rebecca Warden, chair, Brad Lutz, vice-chair, Pam Reidlen and Melisa Kaschmitter all voted yes while the sole no vote was from board member Casey Smith.
"I believe our patrons said [via an online survey] they would be willing to support a higher levy," Lutz said before making the motion to set the levy at $3.9 million.
Although Reidlen agreed, she also expressed worry.
"These are uncertain times for everyone," she said.
The amount needed, according to the draft budget, for the 2020-21 school year was in the neighborhood of $4.5 million. Last year’s levy was just more than $3 million.
Kaschmitter said she would be in favor of offsetting some of that amount with forest reserve funds.
"As a temporary fix until we can figure out what to do with some of the insurance issues," she said, referring to employee benefits that have been discussed during negotiations.
"Yes, I think we just need to remember as we go forward there will be cuts we need to make," to balance the budget, Warden added.
