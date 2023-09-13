GRANGEVILLE — After just more than an hour at a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, Mountain View School District’s board voted 3-2 to run a $3.1 million levy Nov. 7.
The motion was made by trustee B Edwards, seconded by trustee Laci Myers and the two plus board chair Melisa Kaschmitter voted yes, while vice chair Larry Dunn and trustee Casey Smith voted no.
Dunn started the discussion by requesting the board hold meetings and put off any type of levy vote until May.
“This open meeting format does not encourage open discussion [with the public], it just doesn’t,” Dunn lamented. About 30 people were in the audience.
“I’m all for talking to the people in our community, but the way our school board system is set up is discussing what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it,” Kaschmitter said. “We should be talking to our constituents and coming to these meetings with a knowledgeable approach to what we can or cannot do.”
She noted school funding is “very complicated,” and she would not expect the public to completely understand all aspects of it. She also put the blame for the financial decision on the state legislature’s lack of funding, especially for specific mandates that come without any dollars.
“But, we are still legally required to provide an appropriate education for our children, by Idaho Code and Idaho standards,” she said. “We have depleted savings and will be down to four weeks of operating expenses at the end of this school year. We’re in a position now where we either step in and fund our schools or we don’t. Nothing is going to step in and save us. If the state comes in for whatever reason and has to take control, then they take control, and nobody gets a say in anything. I don’t think we want that to happen.”
Dunn said that historically speaking, the levy “has about zero chance of passing.”
“In my zone, they’ve voted seven to one against it,” he stated.
“To be fair, we had a few years the levy didn’t pass, but many years prior to that when it did,” Kaschmitter replied. “As school board trustees, we are entrusted with the whole district. Yes, you’re elected [in your zone], but first and foremost you have the obligation to the entire district, to the well-being of the children. I don’t want a levy in a high amount, but it’s also my duty as a trustee to make sure our kids are appropriately educated.”
“My point is there is no necessity for a November vote. There is some time here,” Dunn said, adding that they weren’t giving the patrons any options.
Kaschmitter said she felt the budget and needs have been an ongoing discussion.
“In the state of Idaho, about 25% of our school budget has to come from local funds, and that’s in the form of a levy,” Edwards said. “The November ballot includes other school-related items; it gives people time to plan for an added expense,” and it gives more security to teachers and staff, rather than not knowing if they have jobs until May. She said the taxable market value for a house of $100,000 — after homeowner’s exemption — is about $195.
Kaschmitter noted that cutting positions and programs has its own side effects, as that reduces funding, as well.
“It’s a very fine balancing line,” she shrugged, adding if too many kids are in a class, the district may not meet its legal standards.
“We have done a lot of work since we last talked about the levy. We have done what the public has wanted – more transparency, new district office staff, making cuts, writing grants,” Edwards said to the audience. “We have done everything you wanted. We’re trying. We’re talking to legislators every chance we get. It’s a process.”
“I do not see how to pull much more than we already have without causing some serious damage,” added Kaschmitter.
“We have done what the public asked,” Myers added. “We’ve gone through every bit of money and made changes and now we’re going to be down to zero.”
