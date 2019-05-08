MVSD will hold two community levy meetings: Monday, May 13, at the Grangeville High School Library, and Wednesday, May 15, at the Clearwater Valley High School Library in Kooskia, each at 6:30 p.m. Patrons are invited to attend, receive information and ask questions.
The levy is set for May 21.
