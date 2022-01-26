GRANGEVILLE — After an hour of discussion at the Jan. 17 meeting, trustees voted yes to a $1.7 million levy. The vote was 3-2 for the March 8 election.
Voting yes were trustees Melisa Kaschmitter, B. Edwards and Laci Myers, while Casey Smith and Larry Dunn voted no.
Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, explained where funds for the total $4-plus million shortfalls would come from, including Secure Rural Schools and COVID-19 monies. She also stated holding off on a levy decision would cause more instability for the staff.
“It has caused us to hemorrhage people,” she said. “If we continue as a school board to kick the can down the road to the point where our staff has no idea where they stand … how can we expect them to stay with our district?”
Trustee B. Edwards, Grangeville, provided a short PowerPoint presentation on finances that included a look at revenue and expenses and the 2022-23 levy need, which she conservatively estimated (after COVID and SRS funds) at about $2.2 million.
“I don’t feel like this is my choice alone to make and ask for it to be placed in the hands of the taxpayers,” she said.
“I have a problem with the ethics of the whole thing,” trustee Casey Smith, of Clearwater, said.
“Let’s call the levy what it is — a mandatory tax, a lien on your property,” he added. “When will enough be enough?” He went on to invite everyone who spoke up in favor of the levy or who has supported levies to “open their checkbooks.”
“No one is stopping you from donating,” he said. He stated it is disingenuous of those who want a levy to impose it on those who cannot afford it and “unfair to property owners to pay when those who do not own property do not pay.”
Kaschmitter addressed this, as well as earlier patron comments regarding the statement that only property owners pay for the levies.
“I totally disagree with the statements that those who don’t own property do not pay or should not have a say,” she stated. “Anyone who rents is paying property taxes. There is not a person out there who rents out a business building, a personal home, land, or property who is not factoring in the cost of their property taxes. No one is exempt. It impacts everyone. We are all going to pay that tax.”
Vice-chair Laci Myers, Kooskia, reiterated she was “not excited about any levy amount whatsoever.”
“But I do not feel like I should be making that decision for you,” she stated. “I do feel about like Casey does, but I don’t feel my vote should be your vote.”
Chair Larry Dunn said he found himself agreeing substantially with both sides.
“I’d like to put the vote off for another month until we know more,” he said. “I’m not in favor of any levy amount at this time.”
Kaschmitter agreed a different funding mechanism is needed, but said until that was available, she didn’t see “how the trustees can put our staff, our children and our community in a position where they have no idea if we’re going to be able to run our schools or not.”
