GRANGEVILLE — “Our district is now testing students for dyslexia and hoping to implement some resources to support students and staff,” reported Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City school principal Joe Rodriguez at the Dec. 16 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting. The monthly meeting was held at the district office.
His report stated the International Dyslexia Association estimates that as many as 15 to 20% of people have symptoms of dyslexia. This includes having trouble reading, spelling and writing, mixing up similar words, and a variety of other characteristics including pronunciation problems, slow vocabulary growth, restlessness/trouble focusing and difficulty learning numbers, alphabet, days of the week, colors and shapes.
Rodriguez said this affects people of all ages from all types of backgrounds.
“Of the 13 or 14% of school-age children who have a condition that qualifies them for special education services, 7% are diagnosed with a learning disability; 85% of those children have a primary learning disability in reading and language processing,” he added.
Rodriguez also reported Elk City School enrollment continues to fluctuate with 10 students currently attending.
“[Elk City School teacher] Ms. [Kathy] Nice has turned in her letter of resignation and will be retiring from public education at the end of this school year,” he said. “We will be actively looking for a qualified replacement.”
Rodriguez also reported on the educational conference, NWRise, which was held in Boise Dec. 1-2.
“One of the topics discussed was the drastic change in the traditional classroom,” he said. “Today’s classrooms are vastly different from when we were children, and the demands placed on teachers and support staff are increasing exponentially.”
He said learning loss and trauma impact students’ core knowledge, behaviors and attitudes toward learning.
“It is a much more complex and diversified environment that changes daily. Staff is constantly endeavoring to teach while supporting all the needs,” he reported.
He added that some studies have shown that more than 2/3 of students experience at least one traumatic event by age 16, and that statistic may be low.
In other news, Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) Principal Lee Slichter reported on GEMS reading growth.
“Our percentage of on-grade level students has been increasing gradually as interventions have been introduced to specifically target needs,” she said. “Overall, nearly half our students are still below grade level. The need for an integrated and aligned reading curriculum is clearly evident.”
For middle school reading specifically, she stated, “We are particularly focused on growth in the area of reading comprehension and vocabulary related to informational/nonfiction texts because it is a relative weakness for our students.”
She also reported GEMS used its new scheduling system and the middle school had a record number of parent-teacher conferences.
“Several of our elementary teachers met with a parent of more than 90% of their students,” she said.
