GRANGEVILLE — “Our district is now testing students for dyslexia and hoping to implement some resources to support students and staff,” reported Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City school principal Joe Rodriguez at the Dec. 16 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting. The monthly meeting was held at the district office.

His report stated the International Dyslexia Association estimates that as many as 15 to 20% of people have symptoms of dyslexia. This includes having trouble reading, spelling and writing, mixing up similar words, and a variety of other characteristics including pronunciation problems, slow vocabulary growth, restlessness/trouble focusing and difficulty learning numbers, alphabet, days of the week, colors and shapes.

