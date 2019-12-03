GRANGEVILLE -- Election results are unchanged with MVSD 244 trustee Casey Smith the victor, the outcome cemented following last week’s ballots recount.
Last Monday, Nov. 25, a six-person counting team took just more than an hour to recount 562 ballots from six precincts – Clearwater, Elk City, Grangeville 5, Harpster, Kooskia and absentee – and at the end of it, results were the same as on election night: Smith received 286 and challenger Norma Staaf received 282.
“It was exactly the same, all the way through,” said Idaho County elections director, Bette Polack.
According to Polack, Idaho County Prosecuting Attorney Kirk MacGregor was present during the whole process, as were candidates Smith and Staaf. At the finish, MacGregor deemed it an official recount and declared Smith the winner due to having the most votes. Both candidates were questioned and declared no problems with the process.
“It went fairly smoothly,” Polack said. “I’m happy there wasn’t any change, because this means our counters are doing a good job.”
The zone 2 trustee recount was requested Nov. 14 by Staaf for the six precincts, the cost for which was borne by the county as the vote difference threshold fell within the range -- five votes or .1 percent of the total votes cast, whichever is greater -- move forward without paying the $100 per precinct cost for a recount.
Voter turnout in this race was 43 percent (580 ballots cast out of 1,346 registered voters).
