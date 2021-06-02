GRANGEVILLE — After nearly two hours of tense discussion that included raised voices and frustration, the Mountain View School District 244 board voted 4-1 to run a reduced levy in August, this time for $2.2 million.
This decision came on the heels of a failed $3.1 million levy May 18.
“Why do we need a levy?” asked trustee Casey Smith of Clearwater, who lodged a campaign against the May 18 levy. Earlier in the year, he had originally made a motion to set the levy at $2.2 million; however, the remainder of the board disagreed and voted for the $3.1 million amount.
“My question is, when is enough enough?” he asked.
Smith explained he feels a lot of COVID-19 funds will continue to come in and the levy will not be needed.
Superintendent Todd Fiske explained those funds come with strings, and, while some can be used for general educational expenses, much of what has been allocated so far has to be directly associated with COVID.
Trustee Katie Matthews, Grangeville, expressed anger at Smith, but acknowledged Smith “obviously knows a portion of the community the rest of us do not know. So, what amount for a levy would you support?” she asked. “Is there any levy amount you would get behind?”
“If COVID funds exceed the levy amount, then no, I don’t support a levy,” Smith said.
Fiske said the there are several scenarios the district could pursue, including cutting all extracurriculars, music and the agriculture science programs and putting those items in a levy ballot. He also said Secure Rural Schools funds could be used to plug the holes again, and also discussed the possibility of a small amount of savings with a four-day school week, eliminating P.E. programs, and putting off all major maintenance projects.
“But these are temporary solutions,” Fiske said. “And any COVID money is soft money that will last one-or two-years, tops. Levies will always be needed for about 30 percent of our budget,” for local discretion dollars.
The meeting included heated discussion and raised voices from Matthews and board chair Rebecca Warden, Grangeville, who admonished Smith for speaking without being recognized, per parliamentary procedure (Roberts Rules of Order). The audience of about 50 people, mostly educators, applauded and agreed several times during the meeting at comments by trustees Matthews, Warden, Pam Reidlen and Melisa Kaschmitter, and voiced disapproval when Smith spoke.
Patron and Grangeville soccer coach, Mike Connolley, spoke up during public session and threw out several questions and suggestions to ponder regarding extracurriculars.
“I hope we look at all the options that will allow our kids to play, even with a failed levy,” he said. His ideas included fund-raising and co-ops.
Speaking to Smith’s facts and figures, not only at the meeting, but also in previous newspaper ads and personal pamphlets, Warden told Smith, “from now on when you are going to throw out your ‘facts,’ you are going to have to back them with proof.” This was again met by audience applause.
“OK, your honor — or, I’m sorry, your highness,” Smith murmured.
Trustee Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, spoke calmly to Smith, telling him the stress of the levy failure affects not only patrons and staff, but also the mental health of students.
“There are things some of these kids have been looking forward to for years, and now they don’t know if those things will happen, and it’s stressful,” she said.
Matthews expressed she wants COVID funds to go toward renovating the entire district’s H-VAC systems and to learning loss and summer school, not for general status quo maintenance and operations the levy could pay for.
“We’re totally at your mercy, so, tell me, what would you and your community support?” she pressed Smith.
“Well, if there’s a will, there’s a way,” Smith returned.
Smith said he hadn’t heard anything positive from any board members during the special meeting.
“Everything tonight has been ‘no, we can’t do it.’” I haven’t heard a positive thing,” he said.
Reidlen, of Kooskia, said she did not feel the voters were saying no to funding education, they were saying no to the amount requested.
“I move we run the levy again at $2.2 million,” she said. All but Smith voted yes to this.
Upon his no vote to re-run the levy, Matthews hurled a pen at Smith in frustration.
“That was very mature,” Smith told her.
Patron Mary Ann Blees of Clearwater spoke to the room following the adjournment of the meeting.
“You want to know what failed the levy? It was the condescending editorial by Pam in the newspapers,” she said, though she was met by disapproval from most of the room.
The June 21 meeting of the MVD board of trustees will be the budget hearing for 2021-22 school year. The meeting is currently set for the district office in Grangeville at 5:30 p.m. Any member of the public wishing to comment at the meeting needs to sign up prior to the meeting. Public speak time for each person recognized is three minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.