MVSD trustees photo

MVSD 244 trustee Casey Smith of Clearwater speaks as (L-R) B. Edwards, Melisa Kaschmitter, Larry Dunn and Laci Myers listen.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE—Following two hours of public input and board discussion Monday night, Jan. 17, Mountain View School District 244 trustees voted to hold a $1.7 million levy.

The vote was 3-2 for the March 8 election. Details will be in next week’s paper.

