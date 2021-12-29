Laci Myers photo

Laci Myers (left) sworn in to serve as zone 4 trustee.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Kooskia resident Laci Myers was ap-pointed as the Zone 4 trustee for Mountain View School District 244 at a special meeting Dec. 16. Myers takes the place of Kooskia’s Pam Reidlen, who resigned in October due to health and stress reasons. She will fulfill the remainder of Reidlen’s term, which is two years. Also up for consideration were Lora Reuben and Jesse Hicks. Board chair Rebecca Warden abstained from voting; trustees Casey Smith, Katie Matthews and Melisa Kaschmitter voted Myers in

