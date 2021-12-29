GRANGEVILLE — Kooskia resident Laci Myers was ap-pointed as the Zone 4 trustee for Mountain View School District 244 at a special meeting Dec. 16. Myers takes the place of Kooskia’s Pam Reidlen, who resigned in October due to health and stress reasons. She will fulfill the remainder of Reidlen’s term, which is two years. Also up for consideration were Lora Reuben and Jesse Hicks. Board chair Rebecca Warden abstained from voting; trustees Casey Smith, Katie Matthews and Melisa Kaschmitter voted Myers in
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.