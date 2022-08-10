MVSD Logo

GRANGEVILLE — “There’s good news, in that the USDA signed a new act, ‘Keeping Kids Fed,’” Chartwells food service director for Mountain View School District 244, Maureen Burney, told the board at the July 11 meeting.

Burney explained this will mean a higher reimbursement rate for meals: 40 cents for lunch and 15 cents for breakfast.

