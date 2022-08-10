GRANGEVILLE — “There’s good news, in that the USDA signed a new act, ‘Keeping Kids Fed,’” Chartwells food service director for Mountain View School District 244, Maureen Burney, told the board at the July 11 meeting.
Burney explained this will mean a higher reimbursement rate for meals: 40 cents for lunch and 15 cents for breakfast.
“This could result in an excess of $47,000 for our program here,” she said.
Superintendent Steve Higgins added the state-approved Chartwells’ contract, which changed with the upcoming year’s four-day school week, without having to go out to bid.
Burney also reported the state meal program audit “went very well.”
“They were quite lenient, considering we did not have anyone in the district office trained,” for the specifics of the program, due to recent job position changes, she explained.
She said the summer food program was critiqued on a day that included a choice of three entrees: a Santa Fe turkey wrap, a turkey and ham chef salad, and chicken nuggets, as well as orange slices, carrots with ranch, and white or chocolate milk.
“They were impressed he had four little ones actually choose the chef’s salad,” Burney smiled.
In other news, the board approved unanimously the hires of former Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Amanda Bush as special education director, and Kim Fales as federal programs director. Theresa Lacovara was hired as Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School counselor, and superintendent Higgins took on the Title IX coordinator position. The board accepted the resignation of longtime CVJSHS teacher Kolby Kreiger, who will be teaching at Kamiah this fall. The positions were voted on 4-0; trustee B Edwards recused herself as she said she had applied for two of the positions.
Higgins also reported he was working on school security plan updates with local law enforcement agencies.
New district comptroller Carly Behler told the board she has been learning a lot in her first three weeks, including educating herself in Skyward, the district’s many-faceted school management software program.
“As for reports, I would like to know what the board wants. There are many options,” she said.
District maintenance man Ty Reuter said new flooring (paid for with COVID funds) has been completed in Elk City and will also be done in Grangeville and Kooskia schools. He also updated the board about additional summer maintenance projects and various inspections that will be completed prior to the start of school this fall.
