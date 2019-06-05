Jimmy Barnett: University of Idaho, U of I, Gold Level Scholarship-$3,000/year, Idaho School Board Association-$350;
Sydney Boyer: Idaho HOSA-$100, District II Referees Association-$600, Battle at the Border-$100, Weber State University, Mt. Ogden WSU-$9,000/year, On-Campus WSU-$1,000/year, Lions Club-$1,000, Nezperce Community-$500, PTSA-$250;
KJ Carpenter: Lewis Clark State College, Provost Scholarship-$1,500/year, High School Leadership Scholarship-$500;
Hannah Stapleton: Battle at the Border-$100, Lewis Clark State College, LCSC Presidential Award-$2,500/year, Counselor Leadership Scholarship-$500, High School Leadership Scholarship-$500, Max & Peggy Bradley Scholarship-$500, St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics Employees Fund-$500, Masonic Mount Idaho Lodge-$400, PTSA-$250, Lions Club-$1,000, Service League-$1,000, Nezperce Ambulance-$500, Idaho School Board Association-$350;
Landon Wahl: Columbia REA Jeff Meredith Memorial Scholarship-$2,500, Nezperce American Legion-$700, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church-$500, CHS Primeland-$750, Idaho School Board Association-$350;
Cade Webster: University of Idaho, U of I, Silver Level Scholarship-$2,000/year, Nezperce Education Association-$500.
