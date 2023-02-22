Steve Higgins, Melissa Kaschmitter, Tracy Lynde and Carly Behler photo

Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins discusses the district’s budget at the Feb. 16 meeting as (L-R) board chair Melissa Kaschmitter, clerk Tracy Lynde and comptroller Carly Behler listen.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — After more than an hour of discussion at the Feb. 16 board meeting, Mountain View School District 244 trustees voted unanimously against a levy for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m a proponent of levies, but I think our community needs a reset,” sighed trustee B Edwards, Grangeville. In discussions, she emphasized her belief that academics should always be prioritized above all else.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments