GRANGEVILLE — After more than an hour of discussion at the Feb. 16 board meeting, Mountain View School District 244 trustees voted unanimously against a levy for the 2023-24 school year.
“I’m a proponent of levies, but I think our community needs a reset,” sighed trustee B Edwards, Grangeville. In discussions, she emphasized her belief that academics should always be prioritized above all else.
Superintendent Steve Higgins had presented the board with budget options for 2023-24, including ones with a levy and without. This included an option for a levy of $2.4 million.
“What do you want your schools to look like? It’s not my levy or your levy — it’s a community choice,” Higgins said.
Vice chair Larry Dunn, White Bird, said his constituents voted 8-1 against a levy and he didn’t see that changing.
“My constituents did not put me in this office to vote for a levy,” he stated.
Trustee Casey Smith, Clearwater, said he would not support a levy in any amount “when we’ve dumbed down our education by 20% [with the 4-day week.]”
“We have kids with nothing to do on Fridays, maybe nothing to eat,” he said, adding [teacher] union members were all about “me, me, me,” when the four-day week decision was made.
Smith added that he had “single-handedly defeated two levies,” previously, and the board needed to be realists about the economy and patrons’ inability to afford a levy.
“Will we still be able to educate our kids without a levy? Yes. Will we be able to do it as well? No,” Higgins emphasized, adding he hoped state funding would increase, but he could not predict that.
Following Higgins stating that perhaps it was time for the board to look seriously at deconsolidation between Grangeville and Clearwater Valley, Kooskia trustee Laci Myers agreed.
“Maybe it is time to consider that,” she said.
Higgins said this would solve the issue of the infighting between Kooskia and Grangeville that has gone on for decades.
“It would bring an end to ‘I don’t want to pay for this because it’s going to Grangeville,’ or ‘I don’t want to vote for this because it’s for Kooskia,’” he said. “I’m tired of hearing all that.”
“There are definitely two very different cultures,” between the communities, Myers acknowledged.
“Maybe for the efficiency of running schools and to end that drama, it is time to look at excision,” Edwards agreed.
The board will revisit this issue during the coming months. A petition for excision was brought to the board in fall 2022; however, MVSD’s legal counsel informed them the petition “did not meet the requirements” for submission under Idaho Code and it was deemed dead by November.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.