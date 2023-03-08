COTTONWOOD — The NRA Foundation has awarded the St. John Bosco Academy Gun Club a grant totaling $13,588 to fund handgun training and safety courses for club members.
“We are very excited about being able to provide this extracurricular activity for free to our local youth. Gun safety, proper gun handling skills, marksmanship, speed and accuracy, and defensive tactics all in a safe, fun, learning environment will be available to the kids next school year,” said Amy Gorges, academy spokesperson and administrative assistant, “and we are pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community.”
American Freedom Defense (AFD), in Greencreek has again offered to donate the range time and instructor time to facilitate the SJB Gun Club. The club will have monthly trainings where a variety of skills will be covered throughout the year. With the grant there will be free gun rentals, with all the gear provided, and free ammo for all who attend.
Gorges added, “The youth are the future of shooting sports. My husband, Jim, and I are grateful to have the opportunity to instruct them. Thank you to those who have attended Friends of the NRA events in the past. Those events create the funds available for these NRA grants.”
