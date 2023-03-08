SJB students at gun club photo

Pictured at a past gun club training: students Noelle Chmelik and Sarah Waters, and instructor Jim Gorges.

 Contributed photo

COTTONWOOD — The NRA Foundation has awarded the St. John Bosco Academy Gun Club a grant totaling $13,588 to fund handgun training and safety courses for club members.

“We are very excited about being able to provide this extracurricular activity for free to our local youth. Gun safety, proper gun handling skills, marksmanship, speed and accuracy, and defensive tactics all in a safe, fun, learning environment will be available to the kids next school year,” said Amy Gorges, academy spokesperson and administrative assistant, “and we are pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community.”

