GRANGEVILLE – Janet Hays needed a way to earn money while still being available for her son, Hollen.
Hollen, who will be a freshman at Grangeville High School this fall, has autism and the Hays have three appointments in Lewiston each week.
“It’s just been difficult to find a job with the flexibilities to be home right after school and on Fridays – appointment day,” she said.
Hays saw a Facebook advertisement for VIP Kids and was intrigued.
“It is a company that hires people to teach online English to Chinese children,” she explained.
Hays has a degree in agriculture and said she wasn’t sure if she would be a good fit but decided to give it a try. That was about two years ago.
Since then, Hays has been teaching online 25-minute classes to children in China who are anywhere from 2 to 14 years old.
Most mornings, she gets up at 3 or 4 a.m., depending on when she has classes booked, and teaches several classes through 7 a.m. She does most of her teaching while her husband and son are asleep. She also fills up a Saturday schedule as often as possible. The pay is $10 per class.
An app helps keep track of her classes, and student and parent evaluations – plus experience – help her to be a better teacher as time goes on.
Hays has fashioned a classroom in her basement where she has set up her laptop and has a variety of backgrounds and props for use with different ages and levels of students.
“I’ve learned a lot and I now know better how to use my teeth and facial expressions to show students how to pronounce and make the correct sounds and enunciation,” she said.
Hays said the students want to learn conversational English from Americans, so her background fits the bill.
Best of all, the flexibility of online teaching fits in with the Hays’ family schedule.
Those who have questions are invited to contact Hays at 208-507-1733 or janetonline@yahoo.com.
