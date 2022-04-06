GRANGEVILLE — “This is a humbling place for our school district to be; we are not in the position to be picky due to failed levies,” patron Amber Harrington spoke up at the March 28 board meeting for Mountain View School District 244.
Although it was spring break week in the district, more than 50 people gathered at the specially called meeting in the Grangeville High School Library.
Harrington spoke to some of the pros of the four-day school week, including, she said, a lower drop-out rate, better student-teacher rapport, a day to schedule medical and other necessary appointments, and fewer discipline referrals.
At the end of the three-hour meeting, the board voted in favor, 3-2, to go to a four-day week starting in the 2022-23 school year. Trustee B Edwards made the motion, which Laci Myers seconded. Chair Larry Dunn voted in favor, while the two longest members of the board, Casey Smith and Melisa Kaschmitter, voted no.
Patron Vince Rundhaug presented printed information regarding Idaho school district enrollment numbers and superintendent salaries. Superintendent Todd Fiske resigned in February, effective June 30.
“There’s a variety of ways to go with the superintendent position,” he said, including hiring someone part-time, forgoing the superintendent position, and also eliminating the director of federal programs, special education, and curriculum (currently a position held by Cody Weddle, who resigned in March) and dispersing these jobs throughout the district’s personnel.
“Title IX almost doesn’t exist today with the fluid gender identity issues. I don’t know how much of a problem homelessness is here, and I don’t know we have a big issue with disabled students,” Rundhaug said of being able to reorganize job descriptions to save money.
Later in the meeting, Fiske explained the special education portion of Weddle’s job is “a massive undertaking,” in itself.
“There was a mention we don’t have many students who are disabled; actually, more than 20% of the district’s students are special needs,” he said. He also gave kudos to Weddle, who initiated more than $150,000 a year in Medicaid reimbursements.
“About six hours a week of his salary comes from the general fund,” Fiske said. “You could have someone in this position again who does this billing, but you have to have a person who understands the complicated process.”
Later, the board voted to place a $95-$105,000 salary on the open superintendent position and voted unanimously to post the job of director of federal programs, special education and curriculum, with salary DOE (depending on experience).
“The levy has failed for the third time. It has been decided by the voters and is done,” said patron Renita Lee. “For many years, MVSD has been operating on what many voters deem is top-heavy.”
She told the board they are under a unique set of circumstances where they have the ability to restructure the administration due to attrition.
“We’ve asked the teachers and classified staff year after year to do more with less, many to their breaking point,” she said. “It’s now time to ask that of the administration.”
Lee said she felt it would be best to leave the decisions on the needs and duties of a literacy coordinator and administrative secretary to a new superintendent to distribute duties as that person deemed necessary under state law.
“The past is behind us,” she said. “I think you have the opportunity to turn the corner and take us upward again.”
