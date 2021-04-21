COTTONWOOD — Students at Prairie Elementary School will have six weeks to catch up on time lost this summer.
Summer school will be in session two days a week for six weeks for kids in kindergarten through sixth grades.
“We have funds from COVID-19, and this will be a really good opportunity for kids to catch up or get a little boost — to make up for the time they lost during the 2020 closure,” PES principal and Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent Rene Forsmann said.
Students will be attending school in person those two days, learning in a hybrid fashion with educators, independently and through IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy) services.
Prairie has been an award-winning academic school, Forsmann said, and she wants to see education remain at the forefront of PES.
“We want the kids to have the very best chances at academic successes, as well as everything else that goes into an education, and this is the best way to ensure that, through a summer school program, she explained.
Another change for the summer will be PES participating in the USDA food program. Lunch will be served at the school on weekdays, June 1 through July 30.
“This is for kids birth through 18,” Forsmann said, explaining a walk-up window will be available for lunch pickup.
