KOOSKIA — A petition for excision and annexation of Kooskia and Elk City schools from Mountain View School District 244 is null and void.
“Legal counsel has informed us this does not meet the requirements for a petition under Idaho Code,” chair Larry Dunn stated at the meeting, held in Kooskia tonight, Nov. 17.
