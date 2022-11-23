The MVSD board at the Nov. 17 meeting in Kooskia photo

KOOSKIA — After a group of Mountain View School District 244 patrons waited outside in temperatures in the teens for about 20 minutes, they learned the fate of what many had come to the meeting to discuss.

A petition for excision and annexation of Kooskia and Elk City schools from Mountain View School District 244 is null and void.

