COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School BPA members recently attended the national BPA conference in Anaheim, Calif.
“Congratulations to our returning BPA National Conference qualifiers and placers,” said advistor and business technolgy teacher Ryan Hasselstrom. This includes the administration support team of Julia Rehder, Amelia Uhlenkott, Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader. These students placed 8th out of 39 teams. In addition, Rehder placed 29th out of 62 in the fundamental accounting competition.
