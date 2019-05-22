The Idaho Association of Highway Districts recently awarded two $1,000 college scholarships to students in Idaho County. The Winona Highway District presented a $1,000 scholarship to Jordyn Higgins on Monday, May 6, and the Ferdinand Highway District presented a $1,000 scholarship to Kendra Duclos, May 13, both at the regular highway district meetings.
The fund was created to benefit the children and grandchildren of highway district employees and commissioners. The objective is to help Idaho students from predominately underserved rural areas receive a college education. Highway district commissioners, employees, and corporate sponsors contribute to the fund through donations and other fund-raising efforts.
Higgins is currently a senior at Prairie High School in Cottonwood where she maintains a 4.0 GPA. She will be pursuing her degree in physical therapy at North Idaho College in the fall. As an accomplished athlete, she hopes to use her passion for athletics, along with her degree in physical therapy, to help injured sports players get back to their full potential.
“In addition to her outstanding GPA, and as her role as valedictorian, she has an incredible record of volunteering in the community and with her church. The Idaho Association of Highway Districts is proud to award this scholarship to this amazing young woman,” said Nick Veldhouse, Executive Director Idaho Association of Highway Districts (IAHD), Boise.
Duclos is also a senior at PHS where she maintains a 4.0 GPA and will be pursuing her degree in plant science at the University of Idaho in the fall. She hopes to parlay her degree, leadership skills, and dedication to make an impact in her hometown by improving the agriculture system.
“In addition to her outstanding GPA, and her numerous honors and awards, she also has an incredible record of volunteering in the community,” Veldhouse said.
The IAHD Scholarship Fund has awarded 13 $1,000 college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of highway district employees and commissioners throughout the state of Idaho in 2019. This year, there were 28 applicants.
