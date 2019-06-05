Tate Berdoy: Dean Scholarship, The Prize;
Garrett Crenshaw: True Blue Promise Scholarship;
Kendra Duclos: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, 4-H Youth Development Scholarship, Avista North Idaho 4-H Scholarship, Idaho Association of Highway Districts Scholarship, CHS Primeland Academic Scholarship;
Conrad Duman: Lewis Clark State College Provost Scholarship;
Emma Gehring: Academic Achievement Level G Scholarship, Avista North Idaho 4-H Scholarship, Charlie F. Petersen Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, George & Mabel Afalk Animal Science Scholarship, Burt Lute Memorial Scholarship;
Tanner Hibbard: Advanced Welding and Steel Scholarship;
Jordyn Higgins: Idaho County Light & Power Scholarship, Grange Insurance Associations Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship, Idaho Association of Highway Districts Scholarship, Queen of Sports, Female Athlete of the Year;
Alexis Hiler: Boise State Dean’s Scholarship, St. Mary’s Hospital Employee Scholarship, Sister MaryClare Kelly/Sister Stephanie Wardle Scholarship;
Madison Hinkelman: Academic Achievement Level S Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Idaho School Board Association Scholarship, Lions Club Citizenship Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship;
Joseph Jones: Lewis Clark State College Dean’s Scholarship;
Kristyna Krogh: Voice of Democracy, Merit Scholarship Award, Timber Product Manufacturers;
Kate Lustig: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship, Foundation Scholars Program, Orval and Lovilla Austin Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship;
Sabrina Lustig: Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship;
Hope McIntire: Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship;
Kace Munger: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Kantola Morgan Memorial Scholarship;
Ellea Poxleitner: Academic Achievement Level P Scholarship, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship;
James Rainwater: Lewis Clark State College Provost Scholarship;
Carson Schmidt: Lewis Clark State WAA Outstanding Athlete Scholarship, Dean’s Scholarship, Lions Club Citizenship Scholarship;
Spencer Schumacher: Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship, Maurice Shinn Sportsmanship Scholarship, Travis Uhlenkott Memorial Scholarship, Advanced Welding and Steel Scholarship, King of Sports, Male Athlete of the Year;
Paul Sonnen: Carl Gibbs Memorial Scholarship, Logan Lustig Memorial Scholarship;
Kodie Tidwell: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, Lewis Clark State College Provost Scholarship;
Noelle Uhlenkott: John Kernan/Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Camas Professional Counseling Scholarship;
James Villamor: Boise State University Presidential Scholarship;
Julia Wemhoff: Phillip Wemhoff Memorial Scholarship;
Theresa Wemhoff: Ursuline Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship-Volleyball, Northwest Farm Credit Services Scholarship, Prairie Booster Club Scholarship
