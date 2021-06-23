COTTONWOOD — The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) recently announced its 2020-21 Schools of Excellence.
The 1A Division I winner is Cottonwood’s Prairie High School. Principal for 2020-21 is Jon Rehder and athletic directors for 2020-21 are Travis Mader and Kim Schumacher.
The Schools of Excellence program, sponsored by the Idaho Army National Guard, is a yearlong, voluntary plan in which schools earn points based on their student athletes’ performances. This is in athletica, academics and sportsmanship combine, and is the top award for the IHSAA and its member schools. The top three schools in each classification with the best overall programs will be recognized at the IHSAA annual meeting Aug. 4.
The areas are equally weighted with the academic component, based on the varsity teams’ cumulative GPAs; the performance component, based on state championship and activity competitions; and the citizen element, centered around citizenship and sportsmanship activities throughout the season.
In addition to the primary awards, schools that scored 90 percent or above on the citizenship component and do not have any player/coach ejections throughout the year or have any incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior at state tournaments also receive an Award of Excellence certificate. Prairie also received this honor.
“This is great news, and I’m proud to be a Pirate!” Rehder stated in an all-school bulletin e-mail recently.
Rehder has now taken over as Cottonwood Joint School District 242 superintendent and Prairie Elementary School principal, and PHS teacher Matt Elven is now the PHS principal.
