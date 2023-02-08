GRANGEVILLE — “God, we welcome you to this meeting and guide our thoughts and actions so that this will be a successful meeting,” Grangeville patron George Kerley prayed at the beginning of the Jan. 19 MVSD board meeting.
Kerley used his public discussion time where a person can sign up to speak for a maximum of three minutes. He and several other patrons have been doing this for trustee meetings for several months.
“Help us to accomplish our goals and display your character,” he ended.
The meeting included reports from MVSD principals in part, on how the four-day school week is going so far.
“Our attendance this year is averaging 95.64% daily, compared to last year at 90%,” Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School principal Heather Becker said. “One day this week we had our best attendance for the year with just six kids out in the entire school.” CVJSHS houses students in grades six-12.
Becker said she feels attendance is being taken more seriously and “students are being held accountable.”
Grangeville Elementary Middle School principal Lee Slichter said overall school attendance for the first semester for students GEMS’ kindergarten through eighth grades, for first semester was. 95.05%, while last year it was 92.3%. Kindergarten has the lowest attendance at 92.65% while third grade had the highest at 96.48%.
“What I’m hearing from teachers is kids are more able to rest up during their three days off and then focus better the four days they are here, she said.
Grangeville High School principal Randall Miskin reported attendance at 93.5%, up from previous years of anywhere between 85 and 90%.
“I think things are going really well, and something I’ve discovered is Thursdays are extremely productive, like the other days,” he said. “It used to be Fridays clubs contain some fluff or just fun projects, and things are now more prioritized in order to fit in all the standards.”
