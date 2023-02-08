Patron George Kerley of Grangeville at a meeting photo

Patron George Kerley of Grangeville reads a prayer prior to the Jan. 19 MVSD meeting. GHS principal Randall Miskin and CVJSHS principal Heather Becker are in the background.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “God, we welcome you to this meeting and guide our thoughts and actions so that this will be a successful meeting,” Grangeville patron George Kerley prayed at the beginning of the Jan. 19 MVSD board meeting.

Kerley used his public discussion time where a person can sign up to speak for a maximum of three minutes. He and several other patrons have been doing this for trustee meetings for several months.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments