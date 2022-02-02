COTTONWOOD — To inquire about jobs that can be created and completed through the Prairie High School engineering and technology program, e-mail instructor Ryan Hasselstrom at hasselstrom@sd242.org. This includes canvas photo printing, T-shirts, cups, banners, stickers, vehicle decals, posters and magnet signs.

