BOISE -- Public school funding varies widely by community with serious implications for the ability of Idaho’s children to reach their full potential, according to a new report on education finance from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
Twenty-two school districts don’t have any local revenue and the remainder raise anywhere from $119 to $6,818 per student annually.
“These disparities are primarily driven by low state investment and differences in property wealth across districts,” said Sasha Pierson, policy analyst with the center. The center’s report found that the same tax rate would generate 13 times more revenue per student in Blaine County School District than in Blackfoot School District due to different levels of property wealth.
Mountain View School District 244, headquartered in Grangeville, has a supplemental levy rate of 0.308 percent and spends $2,134 per student from levy funds. For Nezperce, the rate is 0.348 percent with $3,046 spent per student. For Cottonwood those numbers are 0.204 percent and $853; Orofino is 0.444 percent and $2,311; Salmon River (Riggins) 0.372 and $4,321; and Moscow 0.594 percent and $3,727.
Idaho lawmakers looked at different ways to fund education last session, but none of the proposals guaranteed sufficient funding for children regardless of their districts’ property values. Lawmakers will continue developing a formula before next session, giving them the opportunity to join neighboring states that address wealth disparities in their funding formula, like Utah and Wyoming.
At the state level, this is the first school year in which Idaho’s per-student funding has actually returned to prerecession levels. When adjusted for inflation, general fund dollars planned for next school year will come in at 6 percent above 2008 levels per student. Idaho ranks last nationwide in total education funding per student, despite there being 20 states with a lower cost of living.
Idaho’s public-school investment hasn’t kept up with economic growth throughout the years. If residents invested the same share of personal income in public schools Idahoans did in 1980, each student would have $2,469 more funding than they do today.
The full report is available online, along with an interactive map that shows supplemental funding per-student and levy rates by district here:
