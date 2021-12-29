Public schools will benefit financially in this and the coming fiscal year as monies generated off state public lands made for a record-setting distribution.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), the distribution for fiscal year 2022 for public schools is $54,798,000, which is more than $2 million than the previous year. Total distributions to all beneficiaries in FY22 total $88,076,500, with 62 percent going to the public school beneficiaries.
According to IDL, the distributions are the result of increased endowment land revenue combined with revenue from investments.
Further positive news, the Idaho Land Board has approved an increase in distributions for FY23, with a 12 percent increase for public schools and an overall increase of 14 percent.
The FY 22 and 23 distribution breakdowns for area school districts were not yet available from IDL; however, the last distributions to area districts were as follows:
• Cottonwood Joint School District 242: $83,670.01
• Salmon River Joint School District 243: $43,786.21
• Mountain View School District 244: $239,934.71
“Through timber harvest and excellent endowment land management practices, along with prudent investing, we are proud to be able to give Idaho public schools this record amount of funding,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “This speaks to the commitment of the Idaho Department of Lands staff and the Endowment Fund Investment Board who are committed and work hard on behalf of our children and the other beneficiaries. It also shows the Land Board’s commitment to education and the school children of Idaho.”
There are nine endowment beneficiary funds that include Idaho’s public schools, universities, state hospitals for the mentally ill and charitable institutions such as the state veterans' homes, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind and Idaho’s juvenile corrections system.
The Land Board is comprised of the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, controller, and superintendent of public schools.
