GRANGEVILLE — Citing stress and health management, Mountain View School District 244’s zone 4 trustee, Pam Reidlen, of Kooskia, submitted her resignation at the Oct. 18 school board meeting. Reidlen was not in attendance.
“I need to concentrate on my health now and reduce stress where I can,” chair Rebecca Warden read from Reidlen’s letter. “The greatest source of my ongoing stress has been as trustee.”
Reidlen was elected in November 2019 when she was successful in her bid against incumbent Mike Dominguez in a 15-point victory, 296 to 281. She took office in January 2020.
Reidlen’s letter also praised the dedication of superintendent Todd Fiske and Warden.
The board voted unanimously to accept her resignation.
Warden explained a trustee will now be appointed to fulfill the remainder of Reidlen’s term, which expires in two years.
“We have 90 days from tonight in which to appoint a trustee from Zone 4,” she explained. “That’s Jan. 18. If we cannot find a replacement within Zone 4, we have 30 days to appoint a trustee within the district as a whole. If we cannot find someone within that time frame, the appointment would then be made by the Idaho County Commissioners.”
Anyone from Zone 4 who is interested in the trustee position should contact superintendent Fiske for details on how to proceed: fisket@sd244.org.
In other news, Clearwater trustee Casey Smith questioned clerk and district business manager on the absence of a treasurer’s report.
“Am I missing something, or have I not seen one the past few meetings?” he asked.
“You have not seen one. I have not yet been able to get in front of that with everything else,” Hogg answered.
Hogg had just explained she is juggling 13 different CARES/ESSER funds (dealing directly with COVID money that has come to the district). These funds each require their own accounting and project administration.
“Will we see them again at some point” Smith asked.
“Of course, you will,” Hogg assured him.
