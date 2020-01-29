RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Every time an old person dies, it’s like a library burning down,” by Alex Haley. Wow! Is that ever true.
Food for thought: “Today is the day to write down stories and historical events from your older family members, neighbors, business affiliates, church members, etc. Their history and knowledge are so important…when they are gone, so is their information. We lose so much when we lose our older members of society who know about what happened when we weren’t here, yet.”
A huge thank you to a Good Samaritan and former Riggins resident as a child, now living in Washington state, Kyle Vopat, who saved the life of a stranger who appeared to be having trouble and was actually having a heart attack on a rural road near Grangeville as Kyle was driving to his cabin. Kyle stopped to help… and with his training in AED, CPR, and advanced first aid as a power line worker was able to give aid, then drove him to the hospital. Kyle soon realized the man was his friend and hunting buddy of 20 years, Will Anderson. Kyle was doubly thankful he stopped to help. Kyle is the son of Jim and Kathleen Vopat, formerly of Riggins, now living in Grangeville. Thanks, Kyle. You are a Good Samaritan and hero! See complete article at www.bpa.gov. To add to this story…Will is the nephew of Joe Anderson, former SRHS principal.
At the Salmon Joint School District 242 board of trustees annual meeting, Laina Walkington was appointed as the board member representing Zone 3. Laina replaces Christina Nelson whom we would like to thank for her service to the board. Returning board members are John Pottenger-Zone 1, Eric Hook-Zone 2, board chairman Rich Friend-Zone 4, and vice -chairman Barbara Hawkins-Zone 5. When you see these people, thank them for their commitment to the district and our community
Salmon River High School Honor Society elected Lotus Harper as president; Emily Diaz as vice-president; Sofie Branstetter and Alethea Chapman will be co-secretaries. Their community service project will be working at the Riggins food bank once a month. The group will help unload the shipment and help distribute the supplies. The Salmon River High School Honor Society will also help support the senior citizen Bingo nights as well as donating refreshments to help support the city’s fund-raiser efforts. Kudos to our SRHS Honor Society and their valuable community projects.
Riggins Canyon 4-H will hold its first meeting this Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m., in the SRHS science room. Join the fun; join the club…Clover Buds age 7-8; 4-H members age 9 and older. 4-H is not just about animals. There is also cake decorating, hiking, sewing, fashion, Legos, leather work, computer, as well as dogs, sheep, cows, horses, pigs, and much more. For info, contact Sarah Walters.
Next Salmon River PTO meeting will be held Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Elementary School lunchroom.
February is WWB, Women With Bait, month…ladies get ready for another year of fun fishing days and wonderful prizes at the end of the month. The Jetboat Captains and the Bait Boys are ready to help you.
Slate Creek Kennels, located at 568 Slate Creek Road, will have six indoor spacious kennels, each with its own access to an outdoor run. The building will be heated and cooled. There will also be a fenced play area once construction is completed. Sue will walk the dogs 2-3 times daily in addition to their play time. Hours will be 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Stay tuned here for information.
McCall Winter Carnival and Festivities 2020 “It’s A Kids World” runs through Saturday, Feb. 1, with many many activities ongoing through every day and night. The ice sculptures will be viewable all week with closing ceremonies Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Glow and Black Light Party. There will be booths of food and goodies as well as clothing, ski equipment, gloves, Ice Carnival memorabilia and other treasures set up around town…in fact, our daughter, Julie, will have her Ruby Ribbon booth there. (Tell her you read about her here).
Salmon River “Guide Together Give Back 2020” will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, with downriver rafting to start at Shorts Bar at 11 a.m. to Lightning Creek as a fun float. That evening there will be a potluck dinner at the Riggins Community Center free and open to everyone, with music and visiting…bring your own beverage. Setup for dinner will be 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6ish and music 7-10:30 p.m. Cleanup will be Sunday morning before church. Let’s show some Canyon-wide love and have a lot of fun. Contact Mark Christensen at SRE for information.
February 2020 Bingo nights will be Wednesdays the 5th and 19th at 6:30 at the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older, with funds raised going to the senior transit.
The Salmon River Jet Boat Race will take place here in Riggins in April. The Pinehurst Quilters have made a very unique quilt fashioned from Jetboat T-shirts from Race one to 2020s shirt. This quilt is on display at Pine Tree Community Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree, Idaho Banana Co, and Idaho Realty.
The 2020 Riggins Salmon Run will be held Sept. 12, running along the Salmon River. Plan now to register online and join the fun of the beauty of the course and the fun of the run.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Kobe Bryant, NBA Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and to all of America and the world who loved him thorough the sports world. My heart aches as do hearts all over for the death of a 41-year-old giant in the basketball world and of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as the others who died in that devastating helicopter accident Sunday, Jan. 26.
Leighton Vander Esch: from Cowboyswire, “Cowboys feel really good on Vander Esch readiness for entire off season. The ascension of Leighton is a speed bump in 2019 when he missed seven games of the regular season with a neck issue.” Just more than a week after the Boise State phenom underwent surgery, team execs reports that Vander Esch is on track to fully participate in the off season program that begins with voluntary workouts in April. Signs look good for LB Leighton Vander Esch’s neck recovery. According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, “the 22-year-old suffered a pinched nerve in Week 7’s win over Philadelphia that aggravated his cervical spinal stenosis, a condition he has had since birth involving the narrowing of the spinal canal. This condition is the reason VanderEsch wears his trademark neck collar as part of his uniform. The 2018 Pro Bowler will likely continue to do so with special equipment issued by the Cowboys training staff.
Leighton will hold his second Idaho Football Camp June 20, 2020. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Leighton will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later.
