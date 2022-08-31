RIGGINS — Salmon River schools have begun. Salmon River High and Junior High schools, Riggins Elementary School, Pre-School, and ASK started yesterday, Aug. 30. Along with school being in session means kiddos walking to school, crossing streets and/or riding the school bus. Be on the watch for our kiddos and observe all bus stop regulations.
“This is not a suggestion: If a bus has its stop sign out, it is either loading or unloading a student. It is telling you to stop and look for students. Stop, it is the law.” – The Teacher’s Treasure Chest
SRHS volleyball girls are co-oping with the New Meadows Mountaineers Volleyball to have enough girls for a team. Their first home game was in Riggins on Monday, Aug. 29, with St. John Bosco Academy of Cottonwood; there will be one more Riggins home game on Oct. 1 with Timberline. All other home games will be played at New Meadows. The volleyball schedule is on Facebook or check the office for a schedule.
SRHS football played its first game at home on Friday night. Home games are Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Get a schedule from the SRHS office or go online for a complete schedule.
Salmon River Jr. High football home games are Sept. 1 and 29; away games are Meadows Valley on Sept. 8, Clearwater Valley on Sept. 15, and Tri-Valley (Cambridge) on Sept. 22. All games begin at 4:30 p.m.
Salmon River Jr. High volleyball home games are Sept. 1 and 29; away games are Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 6, Meadows Valley on Sept. 8, and Wilder Tourney on Sept. 22.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is looking to hire a food service worker (part-time); Mondays-Thursdays. No experience is needed; the position could lead to full-time. For information or to apply, contact Michelle Hollon at hollonm@jsd243.org or Superintendent Trish Simonson at simonsont@jsd243.org.
