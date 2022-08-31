RIGGINS — Salmon River schools have begun. Salmon River High and Junior High schools, Riggins Elementary School, Pre-School, and ASK started yesterday, Aug. 30. Along with school being in session means kiddos walking to school, crossing streets and/or riding the school bus. Be on the watch for our kiddos and observe all bus stop regulations.

“This is not a suggestion: If a bus has its stop sign out, it is either loading or unloading a student. It is telling you to stop and look for students. Stop, it is the law.” – The Teacher’s Treasure Chest

