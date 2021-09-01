RIGGINS — The school year is in full swing, with fall activities filling up fast. Traditional school supplies have already been purchased; however, I would like to add some additional ones to the list from a memo I received last week: “Patience, encouragement, flexibility, positivity, deep breaths, understanding, calmness, compassion, humor, respect, cooperation and kindness.” – Kind Kids.
First day of Riggins preschool is today, Wednesday, Sept. 1, with Mrs. Taylor as the new teacher. Preschool is 9 a.m.-12 p.m. with breakfast available at 8 a.m.; lunch is 11:40 a.m.-12 p.m. Four-year-olds attend Monday-Thursday, and three-year-olds attend Wednesday and Thursday.
Salmon River High School Savages played their first football game of the season at home with a loss last Friday, but they played their hearts out. This is a young team, but a team that is willing to learn and play hard. Hope to see you all out supporting and encouraging them, especially at our home games.
Salmon River School District 243 is looking for bus drivers, with pay starting at $16/hour. The District will train you. Call Michelle Hollon at the district office, 208-630-6027.
