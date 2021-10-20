RIGGINS — Salmon River JSD 243 is looking for bus drivers, substitutes for food service, teaching and janitorial positions. They will train; wages are competitive on skill set and experience as well as a signing incentive available. Contact Jim Doramus or Michelle Hollon at District Office 208-630-6027. Non-certified applications can be found on the district website, https//jsd243/.org/employment-opportunities/jobs/.
Riggins’ After School Kids (ASK) program, will host a Family Fun Night “Lights On After School” on Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. More details are forthcoming. Everyone is invited to join in on food, games, friends and fun. There will be door prizes, a pumpkin toss, pumpkin weight, spider toss, ghost ring toss, pumpkin Bingo, cookie decorating, costumes and more.
Salmon River Booster Club supports Salmon River athletics, clubs, and extracurricular activities. Now is the time to begin or renew your membership; there are three divisions: MVP, Gold, and Blue. Contact Tina Anderson 208-315-7445 or Joni Shepherd 208-859-4725 for information.
