RIGGINS — Salmon River High School Savages football will have action at home with Timberline this Friday. Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Plan to be up at the SRHS Field to help cheer on our boys, Devon Herzig, Even Olson, Killian Fellom, Martaki Klaudt, Levi Cereghinp, Tyrus Swift, Gabe Zavala, Garret Shepherd, Cordell Bovey, Ryder Kinskie and Domian with Coach Ty Medley and Assistant Coaches Mike Shepherd and Derek Wilson. They will play at Nezperce on Friday, Sept. 17, 4:30 p.m. (PST).
The Salmon River Jr. High football team, consisting of Noah McClure, Hays Pratt, Noah Cereghino, Miles Vineyard, Blake Shepherd, Jesse Lint, Gage Crump, Kingston McClure, Landon Ahlers, Xander Walker, Olis Herzig, Riley Davis, Aaron Markley, Max Parker and Isaac Martinez, coached by Mike Shepherd, won their game against Meadows on Thursday, Sept. 2. A home game will be held Thursday, Sept. 16. Go watch and cheer on these young guys.
The Salmon River Jr. High volleyball team, consisting of Audrey Tucker, Taylor Ewing, Remy Gaddis, Raydin Hayes, Rylee Walters, Poppy Harper, Stevie Herzig, Elizabeth Markley, Kylie Priddy, Payette Walkington, Kinley Whitney, Tenessee Hollon and Kennedy Wilson, coached by Ashley Mayes will host Tri-Valley on Thursday, Sept.16, at 4:30 p.m. Their next home game will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m. Plan now to cheer on these Jr. High girls. There is no Salmon River High School volleyball team this season due to not enough girls enrolled in high school to make a team.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is looking for patrons living in Zone 4, which is southeast of Riggins and Highway 95, and Zone 5, which is southwest of Rapid River, general locations. Patrons interested can call the District Office 208-630-6027 for the filing deadline and information.
Riggins PTO meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. in the ASK building, located on the Riggins Elementary School Campus. Join in helping our Riggins students, preschool-12th grade.
School Picture Day and Fall Sports Picture Day 2021 is Thursday, Sept. 16. Smile your best smile wearing your favorite outfit and/or sports uniform.
